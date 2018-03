Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. hopes for action on national pharmacare plan

CBC quoted Steve Morgan, a UBC professor of health policy, in a story about the national pharmacare plan.

He said he’s pleased the government is starting a discussion on whether it should cover the cost of pharmaceutical drugs.