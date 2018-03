Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

High-spending Canadian budget aims for equality and growth

Xinhua and Metro News interviewed Marina Adshade, a UBC economist, about the federal budget.

Adshade discussed the pros and cons of the new measures related to paternal leave and said the budget fails to help women in Canada who are single parents.