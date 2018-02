Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wood projects rise to new heights at B.C. awards

Construction Canada mentioned UBC’s Brock Commons student residence tower in an article about leaders in wood building and design.

Brock Commons used cross-laminated timber panels and set a record by winning in three categories at the 2018 Wood Design Awards.

A similar story appeared on Kelowna Capital News.