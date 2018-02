Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What exactly is a ‘widow-maker’ heart attack?

Saul Isserow, the director of cardiology services at UBC Hospital, spoke to Yahoo about “widow-maker” heart attacks.

“Coronary disease is the epitome of an equal-opportunity disease,” he said.