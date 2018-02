Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Veemo electric bike-share launches at UBC

CTV reported on the launch of Veemo, an electric bike-share service, at UBC.

The company ran a pilot project with UBC students last year, and is now opening up the bike share to the public.

A similar story appeared in the Vancouver Sun.