UBC engineers advance capability of wearable tech

Kelowna Daily Courier reported on a team of researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus who developed a practical way to monitor and interpret human motion.

Homayoun Najjaran, an engineering professor, said the smart wearable device has a sensor made by infusing graphene nano-flakes into a rubber-like adhesive pad.