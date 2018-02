Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trans Mountain rhetoric confounds Canadian Constitutional Law 101

Jocelyn Stacey, a professor with the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an op-ed on the pipeline battle for iPolitics.

“If the court determines a provincial regulation would impair the operation of a vital or essential part of the Trans Mountain pipeline, then it will rule that that regulation does not apply to the project,” she wrote.