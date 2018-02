Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tracking fishing vessels reveals industry’s toll on the ocean

Smithsonian Magazine interviewed Daniel Pauly, a UBC fisheries expert, about a study showing how fishing exploits the world’s oceans.

Pauly, who was not involved in the study, said the completeness of the data could be improved if the results can help pressure the International Maritime Organization to require even small fishing vessels to be satellite-monitored.