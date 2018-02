Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to save local news without massive government bailouts

CBC Radio’s The Current featured an interview with David Beers, a UBC journalism professor, about how the federal budget includes plans to save local news.

Beers said the funds allocated to local journalism will only be “a drop in the bucket.”