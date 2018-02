Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bystander defibrillator use tied to better cardiac arrest outcomes

Christopher Fordyce, a UBC researcher, was quoted in a Reuters article detailing a study that found cardiac arrest patients may be more likely to survive and avoid permanent disabilities when bystanders use a defibrillator to treat them before an ambulance arrives.

Fordyce, who wasn’t involved in the study, discussed the challenge of locating automated external defibrillators.

The story also appeared on Business Insider and Yahoo.