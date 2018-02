Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. earmarks $4 million to explore basic income

Metro News interviewed Jenna van Draanen, a UBC postdoctoral fellow, for a story about the basic income movement.

She weighed in on the idea that encompasses policy options aimed at giving people cash entitlements from the government.