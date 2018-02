Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Victims want justice but police reluctant to investigate financial fraudsters

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Cristie Ford, a UBC law professor, for a story about financial crime.

Ford, the director of UBC’s Centre for Business Law, said pursuing investment crimes takes expertise that police forces may not have.

The story also appeared in The Province and Times Colonist.