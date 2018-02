Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ottawa ‘screwed up’ when it greenlit sale of B.C. retirement homes to Chinese company: UBC prof

Global interviewed Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, about the sale of B.C. retirement homes to a Chinese company.

Byers said although Canada currently has a friendly trade relationship with China, there is no guarantee that will continue.