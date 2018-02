Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hoskins steps down as health minister to head national pharmacare strategy

The Toronto Star quoted Steve Morgan, a UBC professor of health policy, about the appointment of Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins to lead the national pharmacare strategy.

“In politics in Canada, Eric Hoskins in particular has been the most ardent and most articulate champion of a universal pharmacare system,” Morgan said.