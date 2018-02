Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

China’s two-child policy may increase gender inequality: Study

Business Standard and Metro News highlighted a UBC study showing that China’s two-child policy could be making gender inequality worse.

“When husbands have greater marital power, fertility pressure from the husband increases the likelihood that women intend to have a second child, despite the fact that they have achieved their desired fertility,” said Yue Qian, the study’s lead author and a UBC sociology professor.