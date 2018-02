Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canada is losing the race for space

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed by Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, about Canada’s role in the global space industry.

“Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister has the power to exempt ‘any person or remote sensing space system’ from the application of the Remote Sensing Space Systems Act, provided no harm to national security would result,” he wrote.