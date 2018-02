Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Webcraft and the global liberal order

A Globe and Mail article authored by U.S. academic and foreign policy analyst Anne-Marie Slaughter focused on the role of web networks in tackling global problems.

The article is part of the Phil Lind Initiative on the future of the global liberal order, hosted by UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs.