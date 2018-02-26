Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on the federal budget Media Advisories

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will introduce the federal government’s latest budget on Tuesday.

UBC experts are available for comment:

Marina Adshade

Vancouver School of Economics

Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca

Childcare; parental leave; gender wage gap; education, tuition, scholarships, bursaries; single parenthood; discrimination; sexual harassment; #MeToo movement

Kai Chan

Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Tel: 778.839.9820

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Environmental policy, ecosystem-based management, environmental assessment, ecosystem services, climate change, biodiversity, pollution

*Only available for interviews on Tuesday

Patrick Condon

School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Cell: 604.788.0747

Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

Transportation and housing

Kevin Milligan

Vancouver School of Economics

Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

What the budget means for Canada and B.C.; personal income taxes; pensions and old-age security

*In Ottawa for the media lock-up on Tuesday

Allan Tupper

Department of Political Science

Tel: 604.827.3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca