UBC experts on the federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will introduce the federal government’s latest budget on Tuesday.
UBC experts are available for comment:
Marina Adshade
Vancouver School of Economics
Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca
- Childcare; parental leave; gender wage gap; education, tuition, scholarships, bursaries; single parenthood; discrimination; sexual harassment; #MeToo movement
Kai Chan
Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 778.839.9820
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca
- Environmental policy, ecosystem-based management, environmental assessment, ecosystem services, climate change, biodiversity, pollution
*Only available for interviews on Tuesday
Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Cell: 604.788.0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca
- Transportation and housing
Kevin Milligan
Vancouver School of Economics
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca
- What the budget means for Canada and B.C.; personal income taxes; pensions and old-age security
*In Ottawa for the media lock-up on Tuesday
Allan Tupper
Department of Political Science
Tel: 604.827.3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
- Political implications, public policy