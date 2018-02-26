Flickr: xiquinhosilva

UBC experts on the federal budget

Media Advisories

Feb 26, 2018    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will introduce the federal government’s latest budget on Tuesday.

UBC experts are available for comment:

Marina Adshade
Vancouver School of Economics
Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca

  • Childcare; parental leave; gender wage gap; education, tuition, scholarships, bursaries; single parenthood; discrimination; sexual harassment; #MeToo movement

Kai Chan
Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 778.839.9820
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

  • Environmental policy, ecosystem-based management, environmental assessment, ecosystem services, climate change, biodiversity, pollution

*Only available for interviews on Tuesday

Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Cell: 604.788.0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

  • Transportation and housing

Kevin Milligan 
Vancouver School of Economics
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

  • What the budget means for Canada and B.C.; personal income taxes; pensions and old-age security

*In Ottawa for the media lock-up on Tuesday

Allan Tupper
Department of Political Science
Tel: 604.827.3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

  • Political implications, public policy

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cell: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca