Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The politics of citation

Sarah Hunt, an assistant professor of First Nations and Indigenous studies at UBC, was interviewed on CBC’s Unreserved about the difficulties Indigenous academics face in publishing their work.

Hunt said Indigenous academics are often asked to cite the work of white male scholars, even if it is unrelated to the topic.