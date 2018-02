Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ottawa rules out banning, monitoring sexual relationships between MPs, staff members

UBC professor Max Cameron was interviewed for a Globe and Mail story on the federal government’s decision not to monitor or ban sexual relationships between MPs and their staffers.

Cameron, director of the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions at UBC, said an independent office to investigate complaints is necessary to avoid conflicts of interest and protect the integrity of the Parliament.