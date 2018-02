Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heated Vancouver council meeting may be harbinger of nasty election campaign

UBC political scientist Max Cameron commented on an exchange between two Vancouver councillors that could set the tone for the election campaign.

“What causes things to go toxic is when politics gets too personal and people don’t figure out how to work across party lines to build consensus,” Cameron told CBC News.