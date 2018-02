Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Growing labour shortages, higher wages a pressing concern for Canadian businesses

Craig Riddell, a professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, was interviewed for a Globe and Mail story on recent wage growth in Canada and its effects on labour supply.

Riddell said it might be difficult for wage growth to return to pre-financial crisis and pre-oil shock levels.

“The forces that contributed to it are now gone,” he said.