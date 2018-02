Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Distracted by interruptions? Science offers tips for focusing

UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn was cited in a recent CBC Spark episode on how to manage workplace interruptions.

“When we’re constantly being buzzed by our phones and reminded of this Facebook update and that incoming message…it makes it hard for us to focus,” Dunn said.