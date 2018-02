Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

City capitalizes on exposure in Chinese pop culture

CedarBough Saeji, a Korea Foundation postdoctoral fellow in Korean studies at UBC, was interviewed for a Business in Vancouver report on how Vancouver is increasingly using Asian pop-culture icons to draw in tourists from markets like China.

Seiji said people in Korea, China and Japan “want the newest, hottest destinations, and dramas and TV shows are a very good way to introduce a destination and make it very attractive.”