Canadian officials urged to reconsider Anbang Insurance health-care deal

Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, was cited in a Globe and Mail story on the sale of Retirement Concepts, one of B.C.’s biggest retirement-home chains, to Anbang, a Chinese holding company.

“The Chinese government is now running one of the largest retirement-home chains in B.C.,” said Byers. “This should prompt a serious reconsideration of how the Canadian government approaches all major Chinese investments.”