Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

66 Canada-India partnerships announced by Trudeau

The Georgia Straight reported on the 66 Indian-Canadian partnerships announced during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to India.

The partnerships include research exchanges between UBC, SFU and two other Canadian post-secondary institutions, and Indian technology institutes; a market access bridge for Canadian and Indian companies to enter the Canada and India markets, formed by UBC and Hyderabad’s T-Hub; and a partnership between UBC–based IC-IMPACTS, Rick Hansen Institute, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre and All India Institute of Medical Science to develop technology for people with secondary complications from spinal cord injuries.