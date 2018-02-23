New maps show the utterly massive imprint of fishing on the world’s oceans

UBC professor and global fisheries expert Daniel Pauly commented on new research showing that industrial fishing occupies a third of the planet. The research used data from Global Fishing Watch, a collaboration that includes Oceana, SkyTruth and Google.

“It can be seen as one of the first instances of high-tech being turned against illegal fishing (until now, it was the pirates who used it),” he told the Washington Post. “What is new is that the [Global Fishing Watch] enables civil society to use satellites to monitor the activity of fishing vessels, and thus to fight against illegal fishing and to increase transparency.”

Similar stories appeared in National Geographic, Seattle Times, and Straits Times.