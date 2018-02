Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Medical cannabis coverage granted to UBC Okanagan students

Students at UBC’s Okanagan campus will have their medical cannabis covered by their student health insurance plan, reported CBC and Global.

The pilot project to test the coverage of medical cannabis will start Sept. 1, 2018.