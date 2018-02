Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time to move on from single-family homes, says UBC sociologist

UBC sociology professor Nathan Lauster discussed the future of single-family homes in Metro Vancouver.

More housing is the solution to tackling the affordability crisis, Lauster told CBC.

He said around 80 per cent of Metro Vancouver is still zoned for single-family homes and people are still attached to “things the way they were.”

