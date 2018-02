Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Does a larger role for midwives mean better care?

NPR reported on a new UBC study that shows empowering midwives can help promote maternal and infant health.

“We have been able to establish that midwifery care is strongly associated with lower interventions, cost-effectiveness and improved outcomes,” said lead researcher Saraswathi Vedam, a midwifery professor at UBC.