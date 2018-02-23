Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chinese students seek entrepreneurship path to immigration

Business in Vancouver reported on a UBC seminar in January that aimed at connecting Chinese-speaking students at UBC with Vancouver entrepreneurs.

The seminar was organized by Wang Guangyu, associate dean of the faculty of forestry and director of the school’s Asian Forest Research Centre.

“We knew there were a lot of Chinese students who want to find a job here after graduation, but that’s getting quite difficult. That’s why entrepreneurship is attractive to these students, but up until this point, there’s no one showing them how to pursue starting a business,” said Wang.