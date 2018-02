Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. monitoring, may expand locations where new housing speculation tax applied

UBC real estate expert Tom Davidoff was interviewed for a Globe and Mail story about the possible extension of B.C.’s speculation tax beyond the initial five areas.

Davidoff said there doesn’t appear to be a strong reason to expand the tax and that housing affordability has to be a clear problem before a move is considered.