B.C. housing taxes could put recent buyers underwater on mortgages

UBC real estate expert Tom Davidoff commented on the impact of housing taxes on recent buyers.

“The most worrisome is the people who bought in the last year,” he told the Vancouver Sun. “If you bought three years ago, it doesn’t matter because prices have gone so high it’s very unlikely you’d go ‘underwater’. But if you bought in the last year you are at risk. And that year is the most worrisome.”