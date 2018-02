Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Alternative wood products and processing methods to watch

Architect magazine highlighted a wood-based concrete developed at UBC for non-structural panels used in walls, countertops, or flooring. The UBC wood comes from local trees ravaged by the mountain pine beetle, says researcher Sorin Pasca, an ecosystem science and management master’s student.

Another Architect story featured the UBC Aquatic Centre.