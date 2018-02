Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC Okanagan will offer medical marijuana coverage in student health plan

Metro News reported on a one-year pilot project at UBC’s Okanagan campus that will insure costs of medical marijuana for its students.

UBCO psychology professor Zachary Walsh will lead and oversee the research framework to assess the program.