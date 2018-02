Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC is sole Canadian entry on list of top 20 most filmed locations around the world

A story from the Georgia Straight named UBC as number 9 in the top 20 most filmed locations in the world, as well as the only location to make the list outside of the U.S. or U.K.

Data was pulled from IMDb and analyzed by British financial services website GoCompare, showing that UBC has been the location of 91 films including Fifty Shades of Grey and X-Men 2.