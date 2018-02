Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These companies were named the 10 best places to work in B.C.

UBC was listed second in a ranking of the 10 best places to work in the province, the Vancouver Sun reported. The list came from job site Indeed and was compiled from hundreds of thousands of reviews written by employees from January 2016-January 2018.

The reviews included factors such as work-life balance, pay and benefits, job satisfaction and advancement, management and culture.