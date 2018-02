Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

North Van tech pioneer turns sports training inside out

North Shore News reported on a device developed by three UBC entrepreneurs that measures athlete energy levels in real time. Behnam Molavi and Kevin Reilly, both PhD engineering graduates, created the device alongside sports physician and researcher Babak Shagdan.

The device uses infrared spectroscopy to monitor the metabolism of an athlete’s muscles, helping coaches to determine when an athlete is too fatigued to continue.