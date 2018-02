NBC’s refusal to say PyeongChang correctly sends a clear – and ugly – message

Ross King, a professor of Korean and head of the Asian studies department at UBC, was quoted in a Quartz article about the effects of media network NBC’s mispronunciation of PyeongChang in its coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“Nobody really cares how Americans pronounce things when they design romanization systems – why should they? These are designed for the whole world to use, and it is quite normal for vowels in such systems to follow Italian/Finnish,” said King.