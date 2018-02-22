Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Midwives linked to better birth outcomes

KTVZ, an Oregon-based NBC affiliate, highlighted new research that showed midwife-friendly laws are linked to fewer premature births, caesarean deliveries and newborn deaths.

The U.S.-wide study was led by Saraswathi Vedam, an associate professor in the family practice department at UBC.

“In communities in the U.S. that are underserved – where the health system is often stretched thin – this study suggests that expanding access to midwifery is a critical strategy for improving maternal and neonatal health outcomes,” Vedam said.