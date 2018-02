Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How Koreans put the ‘K’ in K-pop

Public Radio International quoted UBC postdoctoral scholar Cedarbough Saeji in a story about the forces shaping traditional Korean music and K-pop.

Seiji discussed how Korean music changed after the Japanese occupation as the Korean government sought to create a national identity distinct from Japan.

The story also appeared on WUNC.