A fourth type of human fuel?

A Business Insider report on a ketone ester drink developed by a San Francisco-based startup mentioned UBC research on the topic.

The UBC study gave two groups of people a sugary drink, with one group drinking a ketone ester a half-hour beforehand and the other half drinking a placebo. The researchers found that the blood-sugar levels of people who drank the ketone drink stayed relatively low compared to those who had the placebo.