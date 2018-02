Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Land fight could grant thousands of indigenous Americans new rights in Canada

UBC experts were quoted in a Guardian story on a B.C. supreme court ruling that granted native Americans in the U.S. the right to hunt in Canada.

Bruce Miller, an anthropologist at UBC who provided documentation for the case, said judges tend to write decisions so that the judgment is specific to the case at hand.

Gordon Christie, a law professor at UBC who studies aboriginal legal issues, said the ruling could apply to other rights like water rights.