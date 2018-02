Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Government funding makes disabled exercise research at UBCO a reality

Global highlighted a study at UBC’s Okanagan campus that is looking at barriers to keeping fit that are faced by those living with spinal cord injuries.

UBC researcher Kathleen Martin Ginis is looking at how to get people with these injuries more involved in exercise.

A similar story appeared in Kelowna Daily Courier.