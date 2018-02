Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fishery aid for developing countries declining

Colette Wabnitz, a UBC researcher and marine scientist with the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was interviewed by Roundhouse Radio’s Impact to discuss a new study that highlights a decrease in financial aid to fisheries in developing countries.

“There’s a decline in the aid allocated to fisheries despite international targets committed to by various countries to increase support to fisheries and ocean conservation,” said Wabnitz.