Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Driving high on B.C.’s highways: can cops catch cannabis DUIs?

UBC researcher John Staples was quoted in a Metro News article about the regulation of marijuana while driving.

Staples, a clinical assistant professor with the faculty of medicine, published a paper that found a spike in fatal accidents on April 20 or “4/20,” a day when marijuana celebration events happen.

“Certainly there’s some evidence to suggest that driving risks are magnified when cannabis and alcohol are combined,” he said.