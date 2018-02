British Columbia takes aim at housing speculation

Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the 2018 B.C. budget. Speaking to Reuters, he said that “You really do need to give this provincial government credit for doing more in a provincial budget for childcare and housing than we have seen in years.”

Kershaw also gave comments on CTV, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province, National Observer, and News 1130.