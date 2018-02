Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver mentioned its housing plans in bid for Amazon HQ2

The Globe and Mail interviewed UBC professor Tom Hutton in an article about Vancouver’s bid for Amazon HQ2.

Hutton studies the dynamics of Vancouver’s economy and said Vancouver officials probably felt they had to make a bid for marketing reasons.

“They had to go along with the narrative that we were a player,” he said.