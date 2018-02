Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Experts comment on ride-hailing in B.C.

Two UBC experts commented on the recent report on ride-hailing in B.C.

Thomas Ross, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Roundhouse Radio and said now could be a good time to review the legislation under which the taxi industry operates “to liberate them to be more innovative and competitive in their own way.”

Erez Aloni, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was interviewed on CFAX.