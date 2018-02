Pregnant women in rural B.C. urged to leave town to deliver

UBC researcher Jude Kornelsen, who has studied access to maternity care in rural B.C., was interviewed for a

CBC story highlighting the lack of prenatal care in dozens of rural communities in Canada.

“I have heard women say we will not have more children until we move or until there are local services, because we can’t afford it,” said Kornelsen. She added that the risk increases incrementally the further the woman has to travel to give birth.